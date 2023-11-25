The Examiner
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Arts

A new exhibition plans to relive the art party of the century

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Gordon and Dr. Helene Weeding at Madeline Gordon Gallery ahead of the 'Mum's Kitchen' show. Picture by Craig George
Madeline Gordon and Dr. Helene Weeding at Madeline Gordon Gallery ahead of the 'Mum's Kitchen' show. Picture by Craig George

In 1998, a number of artists in Launceston received, in the mail, a composite board and a letter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.