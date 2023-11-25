A new exhibition plans to relive the art party of the century

In 1998, a number of artists in Launceston received, in the mail, a composite board and a letter.
"You are invited to the hanging party of the century," the missive read, "all you have to do is paint, carve, print or collage this panel for my kitchen".
The strange invitations were sent in a fit of inspiration by Dr. Helene Weeding, a local artist who had been wondering how to use the ceiling high, '50s-style cupboards in her new home when an idea struck: her painter and sculptor and collagist friends could turn them into art.
Those friends included esteemed figures in the Tasmanian arts world, like Dave Burnett, Melissa Smith and well-known guitar luthier Gary Rizzolo, as well as future Glover Prize people's-choice winner and Archibald finalist Michael McWilliams.
The kitchen party that followed remains one of Dr Weeding's "most fond memories", in which the paintings were set upon the walls in a riotous love of art and expression and creation.
The paintings remained there for the next 30 years as a fixture of the home.
Now, the story of "the hanging party of the century" - and the artists who made it happen - is the centre of a new exhibition coming to Gallery Pejean courtesy of its new owner and Dr Weeding's daughter, Madeline Gordon.
The show, Mum's Kitchen, will open on Friday, December 1, with more than 40 contributing artists including works from Dr Weeding and friends from the original party all those years ago.
"In our house, the kitchen's always been where everything happens," Dr Weeding said.
"It was a place which grew to reflect the lovely community of artists, and those paintings contributed enormously to that.
"The panels are like trusted and true friends - sentinels who keep watch over all the activities that take place in the heart of our home."
The December group show was cooked up by Dr Weeding's daughter as a celebration of six months of owning Gallery Pejean, which on the opening night of Mum's Kitchen, will officially rebrand as Madeline Gordon Gallery.
"Growing up in mum's kitchen was my unofficial art education," Ms Gordon said.
"The essence of the time there, when artists came together, whether in commiseration or elation, was a huge appreciation and support of their work - that's what I want the gallery to be moving forward."
In that vein, Mum's Kitchen will include more than just paintings; sculptures, furniture designers and jewellers will contribute, too, in what will be one of the Gallery's largest shows.
And, like the original hanging party, Ms Gordon said it wouldn't be a "stiff upper-lip" kind of affair - the atmosphere would be jovial and "more for the artists than anything".
"It's a big thank you, kick your heels up and exactly what I want this space to be," she said.
"Let's remove the anxiety of walking into an art gallery: just enjoy the art, and if you fall in love, you fall in love."
Mum's Kitchen opens at Gallery Pejean on Friday, December 1 until December 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.