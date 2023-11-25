The Examiner
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Sally's Ride cyclists saddle up for mental health awareness

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
November 25 2023 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally's Ride participants Angelique Sanders, Northern Police Commander Kate Chambers and Elise Hart with Sally's Ride chairman Craig Perkins (centre right). Picture supplied
Sally's Ride participants Angelique Sanders, Northern Police Commander Kate Chambers and Elise Hart with Sally's Ride chairman Craig Perkins (centre right). Picture supplied

A cavalcade of cyclists will tackle Launceston and the Tamar Valley on Sunday in the name of mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.