Sally's Ride cyclists saddle up for mental health awareness

A cavalcade of cyclists will tackle Launceston and the Tamar Valley on Sunday in the name of mental health.
More than 250 people will take part in this year's Sally's Ride, an annual fundraiser run by Rotary Club of Central Launceston.
"We are hopeful or raising close to $30,000 this year and 100 per cent of registrations go direct to Australian Rotary Health and the Black Dog Institute," event chairman Craig Perkins said.
The event will take on-the-day registrations, however, riders are urged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of their race.
The starting and finishing hub is at Launceston Rugby Club, near Seaport, and races will start at the following times: 8am (100km ride), 8.30am (70km ride), 9am (50km ride) and 9.30am (20km and 10km rides).
A lucky rider prize will be drawn about midday when all riders have returned.
The winner will receive a $250 My ride voucher.
