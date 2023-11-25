Tree in Carrick painted blue for mental health and memory of local woman

A tree in Carrick has been permanently painted blue this week as a symbol of mental health awareness and in memory of a local woman who died by suicide earlier this year.
More than 25 volunteers took part in the painting of the prominent gumtree on Oaks Road in honour of Tay Shaw.
The event was run by the Tasmanian Arboricultural Organisation (TAO) as part of the worldwide Blue Tree Project, a mental health advocacy initiative which has facilitated more than 975 trees being coloured blue to "spread the paint, spread the message".
"We chatted about Tay and her life while we painted, and how people were feeling," said Rach Denholm, the TAO's vice president.
"Like the message of the tree, the day was about staying positive and about different ways of getting support, because it's stronger to say to someone that you need help than try and tackle it yourself."
The Carrick tree is the newest of 10 other blue trees in the state, and the third and final that the TAO has painted, which includes one on the East Tamar Highway, near Dilston, painted earlier in the year, and in Gretna.
Many of the volunteers on the day were arborists, including Ms Shaw's partner, who led much of the Carrick painting.
The event was also attended by mental health organisation Rural Alive and Well and sponsored in part by Australian non-for-profit Responsible Wood, who had granted funds for TAO to paint the trees near Dilston and Gretna.
"What happened though was that the overwhelming community support meant the painting cost very little," Ms Denholm said.
"The arborists donated their time, the paint was donated, the equipment was donated."
Later in the year, Ms Shaw's partner and a local artist will return to the Carrick site to paint another image on the tree which will represent Ms Shaw, too.
"We hope that the blue and the image will get people talking," Ms Denholm said.
"I don't think there would be many people who could honestly say they don't know someone who has struggled with their mental health.
"We hope conversations about this tree can start something and help in some way."
