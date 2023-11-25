Tassie Tigers fall short as NSW chase third-straight national hockey title

Tasmania's Hockey One title pursuit ended at the semi-final stage as NSW Pride galloped towards a third-straight championship.
A star-studded semi-final at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra produced a top-quality contest which Pride won 6-2 to extend their unbeaten campaign.
The Tigers had been the only side to take points off NSW with a round-five draw but only scraped into the top four on goal difference.
Even without the nation's most-capped international Eddie Ockenden, an experienced Tigers side featured past and present Kookaburras Tim Deavin, Josh Beltz, Jeremy Edwards, Jack Welch and Darwin-born World Cup winner Jeremy Hayward.
However, it was another Kookaburra who dominated proceedings as Blake Govers scored four goals for NSW to be named player of the match.
With the lively Welch a constant threat in attack and ageless Deavin as uncompromising as ever in his tackling, the Tigers remained within striking distance in the closing minutes before being picked off after withdrawing their goalkeeper in pursuit of a late equaliser.
A Govers rocket and subsequent cool conversion gave NSW a 2-0 lead but a Hayward drag flick halved the deficit just before the quarter-time break.
Govers completed his hat-trick and moved into double figures for the season with a drag flick.
An opportunistic field goal from Gobindraj Gil pulled the score back to 3-2 but he was unable to add an equaliser as recalled keeper Ash Thomas thwarted the attempted conversion.
A yellow card for Gil also saw the Tigers go a man down for the action-packed final few minutes.
Govers' fourth came from a penalty stroke but when goal-keeper Magnus McCausland kept out Tim Brand's conversion attempt Tassie remained a chance until Brand broke away late, converted and gave the overall scoreline a flattering appearance.
If we want to win, we've got to play the best teams- Tassie Tigers coach Stephen McMullen
"I was just doing my role," said a modest Govers on Seven-Plus after the match. "I was mentally there today and hopefully can continue that tomorrow."
Brent Livermore's NSW side are chasing a historic three-peat and welcomed back Kookaburras Ky Willott, Flynn Ogilvie and Ben Craig for the match .
A niggling knee injury kept four-time Olympian Ockenden from playing but the 2019 player of the tournament was still present and acting as an assistant coach to Stephen McMullen.
The Tigers saw the quartet of McCausland, Joseph Murphy, Alex Hogan-Jones and Henry Chambers come back into the squad at the expense of Max Larkin and Lachlan Rogers.
McMullen said his team was happy to challenge themselves against the competition's undisputed benchmark side.
"If we want to win, we've got to play the best teams," he said.
The Tigers will compete for the bronze medal in the third-versus-fourth playoff at 1pm on Sunday with the Pride hot favourites in the grand final at 5.30pm.
The women's bronze medal match is at 11.30am with the grand final to follow at 3.30pm.
The Hockey One League replaced the Australian Hockey League which the Tigers won in 2014.
