Sunday, 26 November 2023
Number of Tasmanian mental health beds slashed by 63 per cent, AMA says

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated November 26 2023 - 8:04am, first published 5:00am
Tasmania has seen the greatest reduction in beds in the country. File picture
Tasmanian hospitals have seen the greatest reduction of mental health hospital beds in the country with beds slashed by almost two-thirds, or by 63.5 per cent, in the past 30 years.

