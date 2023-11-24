Hatzoglou delivers his extensive BBL experience to Greater Northern Raiders

The distinctive bowling action of Big Bash League star Peter Hatzoglou is heading to cricket grounds across Launceston.
The 24-year-old Western Australian has joined Greater Northern Rangers for the remainder of the Cricket Tasmania Premier League season.
Hatzoglou was among four recently-signed Hobart Hurricanes players allocated to CTPL clubs ahead of the busy December schedule of T20 games.
The other allocations saw Nikhil Chaudhary join Glenorchy, Sam Heazlett heading to South Hobart-Sandy Bay and Liam Guthrie at Kingborough Knights.
Cricket Tasmania said the allocations were decided on current CTPL ladder positions, and the teams that would benefit greatly from some additional talent to their first-grade squads.
Cricket manager Sean Stevenson said: "The new Hurricanes contracted players are offered to the clubs in most need based on the previous season's overall ladder. It effectively becomes a draft where the bottom club receives the first pick.
"When available, Nikhil, Sam, Liam and Peter will all be very handy inclusions for their allocated clubs, as well as creating plenty of additional interest in the CTPL competition."
Hatzoglou, who can deliver a variety of bowling styles, has previously played for Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers in the BBL.
Alistair Taylor's Raiders sit sixth of nine in the CTPL two-day ladder and eighth in the one-day, still hunting for a first win of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.