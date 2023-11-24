MMA fighter pleads guilty to brutal pub assault of two men

A mixed martial arts fighter cut loose on two men after returning to the Newstead Hotel some hours after being asked to leave.
Joshua Anthony McMahon, then 19, of Prospect Vale pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on February 10, 2023.
Crown prosecutor Bronwyn Luzzo said McMahon and his brother went to the hotel about 9.30 pm after earlier being asked to leave.
She said CCTV footage showed the complainant was in the smoking area when the accused and his brother returned to the hotel.
After shaking hands with the complainant, he pushed him backwards and and punched him to the side of the head.
A second complainant approached and McMahon punched him to the head causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.
"Mr McMahon grabbed the first complainant and slammed him onto a table top while continuing to punch him multiple times to the head," Ms Luzza said.
As the complainant was trying to get up, he kneed him to the head causing a cut to above the eye.
The accused and his brother left to return to their then home in Newstead, but were followed by the complainant who yelled outside his house for the accused to come out.
"The accused followed the complainant up the street and CCTV captured the complainant backing away," she said.
"The accused punched him to the head causing him to fall over."
McMahon and his brother fled.
The complainant was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where he was treated for fractures to the nose and the jaw which required surgery at the Royal Hobart Hospital to insert a titanium plate.
He was unable to work for five weeks.
McMahon told police in an interview that he was eight out ten drunk and could not remember much.
He said he did not know the two complainants.
He told police he had 42 mixed martial arts fights and that he knew how to fight more than the average person.
Ms Luzzo said there was no victim impact statement.
She said there was a strong need for general deterrence of physical fights while people were intoxicated.
He will be sentenced for a summary charge of return to licensed premises.
Defence lawyer Tom Hallett said McMahon had reformed his behaviour since the incident and beginning work at Toll Transport.
He said McMahon would have the ability to defend himself because of his mixed martial arts experience.
Justice Robert Pearce said it was a serious crime because of the level of violence involved.
But he said courts generally tried to avoid to jailing young people who had few prior offences.
He ordered that he be assessed for a home detention order and adjourned sentencing until February 2 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.