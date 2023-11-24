Drug mule busted when he was pulled over about unregistered car

A man caught with a large stash of cocaine near Longford was transporting it for another person, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Javed John Dixon, now 29, of Mt Field National Park pleaded guilty to a count of trafficking in a controlled substance on May 12, 2022.
Crown prosecutor Simone Wilson said Dixon and a co-accused friend were pulled over for a traffic check in Illawarra Road about 11.20pm after police noticed he was driving an unregistered Subaru Liberty.
He told police he had been in Hobart and had been drinking alcohol and had used cocaine.
Police dog Fang indicated a positive reading when he checked the vehicle and police conducted a search.
They found a total of 97.3 grams of cocaine, Ms Wilson said.
She said that a traffickable quantity of cocaine was 25 grams.
She said the cocaine would have been worth between $29,100 and $48,500 depending on the what amounts it was sold in varying from $50 for 0.1 of a gram to $9000 for a 28 gram amount.
He told police he had borrowed a car to drive to Hobart and had driven to a hotel in Launceston and did not offer an explanation on why he was in Longford.
He said it was for personal use and denied that he would sell the cocaine and that there would not be any evidence on his phone of negotiations for drug sales.
Defence lawyer Dinesh Loganathan said Dixon was a carpenter who began associating with the wrong friends when his drug use escalated to daily use of cocaine.
He said Dixon was offered a weekend away and a $1000 payment to transport the drugs.
Justice Robert Pearce sought that Dixon be assessed for a home detention order, but stressed it was not an indication of what sentence he would hand down.
He adjourned sentencing until February 15, 2024.
