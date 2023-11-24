Highway lane closed following motorcycle and truck crash

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck near Launceston.
One lane of the Midland Highway south of the Kings Meadows link connector is currently closed.
Police reported the crash at 3pm, November 24.
At this stage, there are no details of injuries from those involved.
Police ask motorists to avoid the area until the scene is cleared or anticipate delays.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
More to come.
