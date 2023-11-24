The Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Launceston scale modellers all aboard Empty Stocking train

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
November 24 2023 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Scale Model Club's Perry Drury, Graeme Anderson, Tim Cocker and Greg Willis. Picture by Rod Thompson
Launceston Scale Model Club's Perry Drury, Graeme Anderson, Tim Cocker and Greg Willis. Picture by Rod Thompson

For people who specialise in small scale, Launceston's hobby community knows how to make a big difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.