Launceston scale modellers all aboard Empty Stocking train

For people who specialise in small scale, Launceston's hobby community knows how to make a big difference.
The Launceston Scale Model Club has kickstarted this year's Empty Stocking Appeal with a $2000 donation.
The appeal, which is aiming to raise $90,000 for Northern Tasmania's most vulnerable community members, has so far raised $2626.
Club president Richard Tarr said the club had raised $2500 from its recent Scale Model Expo, and was also donating $500 to New Horizons.
"We just like helping people," Mr Tarr said.
"We have enough to keep the club going and the rest goes to charity every year.
"It's [good] to go to The Examiner because that way it's distributed among the people who are really needy."
Mr Tarr said the club was always on the lookout for new members
"The club's been going close to 40 years now and it's a pretty good club," he said.
"They're good people."
Funds raised in the Empty Stocking Appeal are split evenly between four Launceston charities - St Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, City Mission and Launceston Benevolent Society.
Donations can be made via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3) or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Residents can also donate at participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
