The Examinersport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

Launceston BMX talent 'every chance' for future Paralympics

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Chelsea Tuck with her national championship accolades. Picture by Craig George
Launceston's Chelsea Tuck with her national championship accolades. Picture by Craig George

Four years into riding BMX, Launceston's Chelsea Tuck is a two-time national champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.