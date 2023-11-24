Launceston BMX talent 'every chance' for future Paralympics

Four years into riding BMX, Launceston's Chelsea Tuck is a two-time national champion.
The 12-year-old lives with rare genetic condition tuberous sclerosis which causes non-cancerous tumours to grow in various organs of the body.
She has taken out the para 8-13 years national title two years running and is training as hard as ever to win a third next year.
The Larmenier Catholic School student - who is also is intellectually impaired, autistic and has epilepsy - has been working with boxing coach Graeme George for the past five months.
He has incorporated a mixture of exercises to accompany her riding.
"What I work on with Chelsea is making sure that we get her thinking for herself," George said.
"She's a very, very good athlete and when she's working out, she switches on really well and she's really good."
Chelsea won her first Australian title on home soil at St Leonards in 2021 in what was the first national championships in the world to include para BMX.
She then backed it up in Shepparton this year and making it three in a row in Perth is already on her mind.
George believes she has the capabilities to follow in the footsteps of one of his star pupils - three-time world champion Daniel Geale.
"She's got every chance of going to the Paralympics in four to eight years and we need to encourage her that there is a pathway available," he said.
"That's what I did with Daniel Geale, we created a pathway otherwise he never, ever would've got to the Olympics, which is what we want to do with Chelsea."
Chelsea followed her father Michael into the sport, who grew up around BMX before getting back into it at an older age.
Her mother Cassie Jordan said working with George was helping her daughter in many ways.
"It's helping a lot with her hand eye co-ordination," Jordan said.
"Her response times and things like that are getting quicker and just from a mental perspective, it's helping her as well."
Next year's national titles will be held in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.