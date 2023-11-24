State of play: Are Hurricanes a chance to storm into WBBL finals?

The Hobart Hurricanes' peculiar WBBL09 season took another twist on Thursday night as they belted the hapless Melbourne Renegades by 93 runs.
On the back of a powerful 101 not-out off 53 balls from South African opener Lizelle Lee, the home side compiled 3-212 against the competition's bottom side at Bellerive Oval.
In response, the now fifth-placed 'Canes bowled out the Renegades for 119 with leg-spinners Maisy Gibson (4-25) and Tasmanian product Amy Smith (3-17) leading the way.
The result marks Hobart's third-consecutive win - all against Melbourne opposition - after they beat the Renegades in their reverse fixture and the Stars by eight wickets up in Brisbane.
It brings the title-less franchise back to parity at six wins, six losses and a no-result, and just one point out of the top four with one game remaining.
But their recent run of form is just the latest turn in the rollercoaster.
Starting off the season with two losses against the Perth Scorchers, Hobart won three on the trot and looked to be just as dangerous as the team a year ago which broke into finals for the first time following a long drought.
But it appeared to all fall to pieces from there, with the side going winless in their next five matches.
Besides a rained-out contest with the Sydney Thunder, the Hurricanes were blown away by the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers, twice.
It does not bode well then that those three happen to be the other teams fighting for two finals spots, with Hobart a combined 1-4-1 against them this season.
But despite that, Hobart are a real chance of qualifying for finals with plenty of momentum behind them should they win their final game.
That happens to be against the Adelaide Strikers, who are top of the WBBL ladder with nine wins from 12 outings.
Hobart are one of the few to beat the team in blue, but little can be read from the contest, given a rain delay reduced it an eight-over match.
So what is the equation?
If the Hurricanes lose, they are out.
If they win however, Hobart would be in good stead to reach finals for the second-straight season.
Put simply, if the Thunder beat the Heat the Hurricanes would rise to fourth, but failing that, the Hurricanes would need the Thunder to also lose against the Sixers in the final match of the regular season, which would give Hobart a chance to rise above them on net run-rate.
The team in purple will be hoping for some more memorable knocks from reliable duo Elyse Villani and Lee, while hoping English import Bryony Smith can better her single-figure batting average and high score of 28.
While with the ball it has been a team effort, but leaders such as Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano and Shabnim Ismail will be required to stand up.
The idea that Hobart would be within a shout after three wins from 10 games appeared ludicrous, but a win against the South Australian ladder-leaders on Sunday morning could prove a spark for a memorable tournament.
