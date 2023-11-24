Angling for success: Tasmania's top fishing lakes and rivers revealed

The Great Lake is Tasmania's most popular for fishing, but anglers' chances of a catch have been much better at one of its Central Highlands "neighbours".
The Great Lake was fished by 6069 anglers, according to results from the Inland Fisheries Service's annual postal survey sent out after every angling season.
They reported a catch rate of 1.48 fish per angler per day.
That was at the higher end of the averages, but trounced by Woods Lake, a few kilometres to the south-east.
Woods Lake had the season's peak lake catch rate of 2.54, with 2818 anglers recorded (the fourth highest number).
Arthurs Lake and Little Pine Lagoon were the second and third most popular in that order.
Of the 15 lakes listed, the Great Lake had the fifth highest catch rate.
The others to beat it were:
The hardest work was at Craigbourne Lake, with a catch rate of just 0.81.
When it came to rivers, a specimen east of Hobart had by far the best catch rate.
Anglers fishing the Tyenna River reported a catch rate of 3.01.
That was miles ahead of the next best, the St Patricks River, near Launceston (1.89).
The Meander River was the most popular.
It had 2709 anglers reported, but a low catch rate of 0.7.
The Mersey River and the South Esk River were tied for the second most popular of the 10 listed, each with 2159 anglers reported.
The South Esk had a catch rate of 1.38 and the Mersey 0.94.
Inland Fisheries said it had a strategic goal of maintaining Tasmania's reputation as a world class recreational trout fishery and to increase participation.
Water Minister Jo Palmer said the state government's decision to waive junior angling licence fees had continued to boost the number of young anglers.
"It's fabulous to see a further 14 per cent increase in junior anglers over the past 12 months, equating to a 70 per cent increase overall since we introduced this initiative in 2021-22," she said in Inland Fisheries' 2022-23 annual report.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.