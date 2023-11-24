The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Angling for success: Tasmania's top fishing lakes and rivers revealed

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated November 24 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fly fishing lures. File picture
Fly fishing lures. File picture

The Great Lake is Tasmania's most popular for fishing, but anglers' chances of a catch have been much better at one of its Central Highlands "neighbours".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.