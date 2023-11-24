The Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

'You need to be more careful in the future' judge tells guns' trafficker

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 24 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhyan Garwood Picture Facebook
Rhyan Garwood Picture Facebook

A Blackstone Heights man's who possessed two unregistered firearms while trying to sell them for an associate received a three month suspended jail term when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.