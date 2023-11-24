'You need to be more careful in the future' judge tells guns' trafficker

A Blackstone Heights man's who possessed two unregistered firearms while trying to sell them for an associate received a three month suspended jail term when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Rhyan James Garwood, 42, then of Kings Meadows pleaded guilty to unlawful trafficking in firearms between April 5 2022 and May 4 2022.
Acting Justice David Porter said Garwood had possession of an unregistered .410 shotgun and .22 semi automatic rifle without lawful excuse when police searched.
Police confirmed his possession when they found on his mobile phone images and a video of Garwood handling the weapon as well as a series of text messages with a potential buyer.
A buyer had baulked at a price of $3000 for the .22 rifle.
Acting Justice Porter said that unregistered firearms were a significant risk to the public because they were made available to people who could not obtain them legally and were frequently used in crime.
He said the principle of general deterrence was a significant factor in sentencing.
Acting Justice Porter said Garwood attempted to sell the two weapons but made no financial gain.
The court heard that Garwood was unable to sell the firearms and were dispatched back to the original owner.
The court heard Garwood became paraplegic after a motor vehicle crash in 2016.
Acting Justice David Porter said it was s serious matter and that there was a need for general deterrence.
he said that Garwood would have found it difficult in prison because of the health issues.
"Ill health cannot be used a a licence to commit crime," he said.
"It should not be that disability make a person immune to imprisonment.
"You need to be more careful in the future."
The sentence was suspended for two years on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence.
