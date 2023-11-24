Carjacker has inability to control emotions when enraged: judge

A woman who orchestrated an aggravated carjacking so that she could seize a mobile phone from a former associate committed an "intentional and targeted attack", the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Justice Robert Pearce made the comments when sentencing Shae Lee Parker 31, for the aggravated carjacking in broad daylight at Bradys Lookout on January 27 2023.
Parker and Liam Van Galen, 25, pleaded guilty to the aggravated carjacking recently and Van Galen received a 12-month jail term last month although six months was suspended.
Both pleaded guilty to assaulting Nadine Bryan at the same time.
The court heard that the attack on Ms Bryan and her friend Jason Robert Burns came after Ms Bryan apparently used Parker's phone to transfer $6000 from Parker's account.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said that Parker's primary focus was regaining the phone from Ms Bryan.
He said he had no way of testing the truthfulness of the belief of Parker that the $6000 amount being taken from her account was true.
But he said he had no reason for not accepting that they were genuine in their belief, but it did not excuse the crime.
The court heard Mr Burns was driving his mother's BMW 318i when it broke down at Bradys Lookout about 11.30am.
Parker and Van Galen were in a Land Cruiser and had been told where Ms Bryan and Mr Burns were.
Dash cam footage from the vehicle showed the Land Cruiser pull in beside the BMW, and Parker yelled to Ms Bryan to get out of the car.
Mr Burns ran off into the bush with Van Galen, yelling after him, "f--- you, c----, I'll break your f---ing neck, boy."
Parker struck Ms Bryan in the upper body and attempted to prise her out of the car using her leg for leverage.
"Get out before you get it worse," Parker yelled.
She punched Ms Bryan in the face twice, saying, "See how you like it, slut, not so tough now."
Van Galen helped Parker take the mobile phone from Ms Bryan.
The car was started and it was eventually sold for $250 at a wrecker's in Mowbray.
Justice Pearce said that while there was no victim impact statements, it was likely that Mr Burns was frightened and it was a traumatic event for Ms Bryan.
He said Parker had a very difficult upbringing and was a victim of abuse and neglect.
He said that she received compensation from a redress scheme which was the source of the funds stolen.
"It led to heightened emotions about the loss of the money," he said.
"Your inability to control your emotions when enraged is a consequence of trauma.
He said she was at very high risk of reoffending.
The court heard she was sentenced in August for shoplifting offences which was due to finish on November 17.
Justice Pearce imposed a 15-month jail term with eight months suspended on the condition that she commit not imprisonable offence.
He ordered that she reappear in July 2024 after her release for monitoring on compliance with a probation order.
