'No brainer': Popular motorsport event upgrades to new home and date

Tasmania's largest motorsport show will have a new home from next year.
Motorama Tasmania will now be held at Symmons Plains, instead of in the historic Longford community, on October 26-27 - a shift from the usual March long weekend.
Organisers have identified two key reasons for the move - eyeing off a larger and more accessible venue and alleviating concerns regarding permits and road closures.
"In the past, there has been so much red tape and drama trying to get approvals for road closures for Longford and surrounds," event spokesman Justin Brown said.
"We want to give the public the chance to see the amazing array of motorcycles and motor vehicles on the track as well as off, just like they do at Goodwood in the UK, the world's largest and most famous motorsport festival, so moving to Symmons Plains was a no brainer."
This is due to a clash of dates with another major motor racing event scheduled for Baskerville on the long weekend, so organisers have decided to move Motorama to the October timeslot.
"The October weekend we have decided on, is strategic, as the Baskerville Historics is on the weekend after Motorama Tas, so we will be working hard to ensure many of those competitors and show vehicles not only know about our event but opt to come down early and visit our wonderful state and event," Brown said.
The roots of the event will not be forgotten, with 'the drive', celebrating Sir Jack Brabham's historic trek from Launceston to Longford in his 1963 Grand Prix to be held on Saturday, March 9.
Historic, classic and modern cars and bikes will be on show at the National Automobile Museum in Launceston from 9-11am before making their way to Longford until 4pm.
