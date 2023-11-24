Green light given to second green energy project at Great Lakes

Construction on yet another green energy project near the Great Lake is set to begin.
Northern Midlands councillors gave a proposal to build a 100 megawatt battery near the Palmerston Transend substation at Cressy a unanimous green light at their November 20 meeting.
This is far smaller than the 280-megawatt Great Lakes Battery approved by the council on September 18, rated to store 100 megawatts and discharge the stored power over two hours.
The proposal put forward by Akaysha Energy calls for the power to be stored in Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries.
These are the same used at a 300MW storage system near Geelong, Victoria operated by Neoen - the company behind the Great Lakes Battery.
This broke out in flames during testing in 2021, but resumed operations that year.
Concerns about the Cressy battery also catching fire were aired by councillors at the meeting.
A note was attached to the application urging the proponents to ensure local volunteer fire brigades are trained to deal with lithium ion battery fires.
Councillor Richard Goss said this was the only issue he had with the proposal, as the volunteer firefighters had limited resources.
"I'm not sure if the local volunteer fire brigade would have the capacity to manage that or the training to even look at what they could do there," he said.
"It's really important that this advisory note is taken on board by the proponent.
"Because potentially we could be putting some of our local volunteer people at risk by going out and dealing with something that may happen in this area."
Councillors Andrew McCullagh and Dick Adams agreed the risk of fire would be elevated, and Cr McCullagh said the council should consider asking developers to help fund a long-term fire mitigation strategy.
Cr Adams said it was up to the Tasmanian Fire Service to decide how to best manage the risk, and the council should write to the TFS as such.
