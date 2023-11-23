Search ends in tragedy as police find body of missing swimmer

The search for a swimmer has ended in tragedy after police found the body of a man who was reported missing off a Tasmanian beach.
The search for the man, who was in his seventies, began after 5pm on November 23.
Eye-witnesses reported the man "vanished from sight" while swimming out to his dingy just off Kingfisher Beach, South Bruny.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Tasmania was dispatched to the scene, and the man's body was found in the water shortly before 6pm.
Police rescue personnel thanked members of the public who assisted them at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
