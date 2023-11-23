Large quantity of ice and cash seized at Ravenswood property

A Tasmanian man has been charged with trafficking after police seized a significant amount of ice, and cash from his Ravenswood property.
During two searches at the Ravenswood residence, members of the Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit located and seized 78.7 grams of ice, small quantities of cocaine and cannabis, and a significant amount of cash.
The 31-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with multiple offences, including trafficking a controlled substance, dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and other minor drug offences.
The man is set to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court today, November 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.