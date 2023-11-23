The Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Large quantity of ice and cash seized at Ravenswood property

By Stephanie Dalton
Updated November 24 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with multiple offences. File picture
A Tasmanian man has been charged with trafficking after police seized a significant amount of ice, and cash from his Ravenswood property.

