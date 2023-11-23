The Examiner
Man killed felling tree on private property in Golden Valley

By Benjamin Seeder
November 24 2023 - 6:39am
Police and paramedics arrived at the private property late Thursday afternoon to find the man trapped under a tree. File picture

A 63 year-old man died on Thursday attempting to cut down a tree on a private property in Northern Tasmania, police confirmed.

