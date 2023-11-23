The Examiner
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jury finds man not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 23 2023 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jury finds man not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent
Jury finds man not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent

A Supreme Court jury took just over two hours to find a 35-year-old man not guilty of raping his then girlfriend in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.