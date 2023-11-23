Jury finds man not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent

A Supreme Court jury took just over two hours to find a 35-year-old man not guilty of raping his then girlfriend in 2019.
He faced an allegation arising from a trip to Hobart on November 15 2019.
Ten or more members of the six man six woman jury found him not guilty.
The Crown alleged the man had sexual intercourse with the woman without consent when she was passed out on a bed in a hotel room.
The man gave evidence in his trial saying that admissions he made were because he felt threatened.
The jury heard summings up from defence counsel Fran McCracken, crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff and Justice Robert Pearce before beginning deliberations at 2.30pm.
