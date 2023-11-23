Westbury leader finds form with 50s, Lions trial new ground

Westbury are sitting pretty atop the Greater Northern Cup ladder and one of the side's experienced leaders is performing well from the front.
The Shamrocks face Wynyard at home this week, with stand-in skipper Oliver Wood aiming for three half-centuries in a row after knocks of 56 and 57.
The 25-year-old's impact has not been lost on captain Daniel Murfet.
"He's been helping me out with the leadership stuff as well and he's really taken that upon himself to lead from the front with his actions and the way he's played," Murfet said.
"He's scoring consistent half-centuries at the moment and just has a very well-rounded approach to his game with batting.
"He's ticking it over well through the middle overs and putting balls away and finding the boundary as well, so he's been fantastic."
Murfet heads to the Greater Northern Raiders' line-up this weekend for their two-day contest against Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium, while Matty Allen comes in.
A different ground appeared on PlayHQ's fixtures this week, with Launceston to host their match against Burnie at Launceston Grammar School.
Coach Heath Clayton explained the majority of his side had attended Grammar over the years.
"The Grammar School and the cricket club have had a long history, we trained out there Tuesday night and out of the squad, there was only three non-Grammar students that were there," he said.
"It's an opportunity to try something different. The school were keen to see their facilities used and highlighted, so it was a good partnership arrangement with a view that in the future if we need access to good-quality cricket grounds, that relationship had already started."
The Lions produced their second one-wicket win of the season last week and while Clayton found it nerve-wracking to watch, he said it bodes well for their campaign.
"It actually sets everybody up to deal with pressure and to be in that place where when the game's on the line, you can get it done," he said.
"So I think it holds us in good stead for later in the year when you start to come to finals and the pressure builds."
South Launceston returned to form with a bang on Saturday and they'll only get stronger, welcoming back Nathan Philip for their match-up against Ulverstone.
The Knights are 5-2 and have had the likes of young guns Oliver Knowles, Jack French and James Marshall playing regular first-grade cricket this season.
"We've got a really strong squad that's been building for for a few years, particularly with a lot of those young guys coming through the ranks at the club," captain Jeremy Jackson said.
"They're all getting to the point now at a similar time to each other where they're really capable of coming in and playing their role in first grade.
"So it's really really pleasing that they're all coming in and taking opportunities when they're presented."
An intriguing trip to Sheffield awaits Mowbray as the Eagles look to stay in touch with the Cricket North sides.
Luke Scott's men are 3-4, sitting in eighth on the Greater Northern Cup ladder, while Sheffield are one spot above them in fifth, having only played five matches.
"It's always pretty tough out there, they've got a couple of spinners that really control the game and can make it hard for you to score and a couple of aggressive batters that try and take the game away from you," Scott said.
"If we win this weekend, we are 50-50 but just given the evenness of the competition, being 50-50 pretty much puts you in last, which is difficult from our point of view.
"We're just hoping to bank a couple of wins and keep in touch with a few other Northern teams."
Riverside are in a similar position as they travel to Devonport in their penultimate one-day clash of the season.
Dealt the final bye of the fixture in just over a fortnight's time, the Blues have a win-loss record of 3-5, picking up strong wins but falling in several tight losses so far.
