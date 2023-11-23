Perth's batters leading spirited recovery after 'rocky start' to season

After back-to-back victories, Perth are looking to make it a hat-trick as they host Legana.
Making a slow start to their season at 0-2, the Demons have rebounded with wins over Longford and ACL, with the batting brigade impressing coach Mat Devlin.
"This weekend is all about continuing on with the bat and making sure we build partnerships, not losing wickets in clumps, which we did at the start of the season," he said.
"Our bowlers have been doing a fantastic job as they always do and we just want to make sure we continue to play our game plan and keep our fielders in the game as well, while applying pressure with the ball."
Paul Fruin and Jonty Richardson will miss this weekend as Jakob Williams returns while Jarrod Dusautoy is out for the next fortnight for the Durhams.
Coach Dean Hawkins said his side "blew a good chance" at defeating the dangerous Hadspen last week, losing 6-22 when needing 47 runs to win.
"We just forgot to keep knocking the ball around until the last few balls, we panicked and gave the game up," he said.
"We'll learn from that, we'll learn that you just keep playing good cricket shots and you don't lose your focus. I think we were focused on the end result, rather than each ball."
In another blockbuster clash, the undefeated Evandale Panthers host last year's premiers Longford.
Returning from the bye, Longford coach Richard Howe is looking for a consistent performance across the board.
He's seeking good areas from his bowlers and more time in the middle from his batters as they take on the league's in-form side.
For the Panthers, the chance at an elusive victory awaits, having not defeated Longford in premier league.
They come into the contest having won three away games in a row but will be without Rickie Wells and Jakob Walker for the key clash.
Trevallyn and ACL are hoping to get back on the winners' list as they do battle at University Oval.
The home side are yet to taste victory this season, putting in their strongest performance back in round three where they batted their full 40 overs, while Trevallyn only had their first loss last week.
Trevallyn coach Drew Clark said his side had learned plenty from the loss and wants to get back to playing the full 80 overs of cricket this weekend.
