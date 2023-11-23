'Absolutely magical' experience promised as Christmas tree lights up

The countdown to Christmas continues, and Launceston about to get fully into the festive spirit.
One month out from Christmas Eve, the 11-metre tall tree in Brisbane Street Mall will light up for the first time.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said families would be dazzled when the lights were switched on at 8.30pm on Friday, November 24.
"We've installed new foliage on the tree and an entirely new lighting system, which can display patterns using more than 7000 individual lights and nearly 2000 baubles," Cr Garwood said.
"The installation of the tree was completed early this week and the lights were tested for the first time on Tuesday night.
"I can tell you the effects are absolutely magical and I'm confident our tree will be one of the most beautiful Christmas trees in Australia this festive season."
Launceston Central chief executive officer Amanda McEvoy said the city's upgraded decorations, which included 250 metres of festoon lights, baubles and twinkle balls as well as the tree, were a sight to behold.
"We can't wait to see everyone's reaction when the lights are officially turned on," Ms McEvoy said.
Those hoping to shop local and nab a Black Friday bargain are also in luck, as shops throughout the city centre will be open for late-night shopping.
The free Christmas in the City event, which features live entertainment, children's activities and a visit by Santa Claus, runs from 6-9pm on Friday, November 24.
