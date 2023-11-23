The Examiner
More plantation hardwood to be made available to state businesses

By Matt Maloney
November 23 2023 - 3:21pm
Tasmanian timber companies have felt more pressure from interstate competing businesses this year due to a decision by the Victoria government to end native forest harvesting in the state by 2024.
Sustainable Timber Tasmania will release about 350,000 cubic metres plantation hardwood timber to the industry each year to ensure on-island processors do not lose out on resources to mainland competitors.

