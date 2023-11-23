Drinking water should be tested for blue-green algae bacteria

The Greens want Tasmanian drinking water to be tested for a water pathogen believed by some scientific circles to be causing neurological disease in humans.
BMAA is an environmental toxin produced by blue-green algae.
A body of emerging international research is finding causal links between it and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimers and Parkinson's Disease.
TasWater does not specifically test for BMAA, following current Australian Drinking Water Guidelines that do not list the compound as a hazard to human health.
But there has been at least one instance where BMAA has been found in rural water supplies.
Clark Greens MHA Vica Bayley said a number of Tasmanian scientists are concerned about the potential presence of BMAA in water and the impacts of not testing.
He called for testing to begin.
A TasWater spokesperson said the causal links of BMAA to such diseases was a hypothesis and not a statement of fact that had been dispelled by scientists across the world.
He said health and water regulators, including the World Health Organisation, had come to the conclusion that there was no link.
"If the national health and medical research council took a different view ... and we were asked to test, we would," he said.
"Out of the thousands of tests that we do, I think we have only ever had one incidence where blue-green algae was of sufficient high enough levels which required us to implement our risk management for water compliance.
"That is based on the presence of blue-green algae in rural water."
Mr Bayley questioned why TasWater would not just begin testing in case the guidelines around BMAA changed and to ensure Tasmania had baseline data around its presence.
