The Examiner
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Our people are suffering': Top boss vows action over sex assaults

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 23 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy Minister Nick Duigan and TasNetworks chief executive officer Sean Mc Goldrick said the results of a company staff survey revealing sexual assaults were worrying. Picture by Ben Seeder
Energy Minister Nick Duigan and TasNetworks chief executive officer Sean Mc Goldrick said the results of a company staff survey revealing sexual assaults were worrying. Picture by Ben Seeder

The boss of power lines company TasNetworks says a recent staff survey has revealed employees are subject to bullying, assault and sexual assault in the course of their work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.