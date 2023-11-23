The Examiner
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Jobs up for grabs: Plan to offer 'very best' to tourists

IB
By Isabel Bird
November 23 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jobs up for grabs: Plan to offer 'very best' to tourists
Jobs up for grabs: Plan to offer 'very best' to tourists

Critical workforce shortages in tourism and hospitality are a key focus of an industry plan to 'provide the very best experience' to customers, with regional Tasmania a particular focus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help