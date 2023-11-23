Jobs up for grabs: Plan to offer 'very best' to tourists

Critical workforce shortages in tourism and hospitality are a key focus of an industry plan to 'provide the very best experience' to customers, with regional Tasmania a particular focus.
Mooted solutions to Tasmania's shortage of hospitality staff include career promotion and improved Tasmanian Brand training that is up-to-date and relevant.
The Tasmanian Tourism and Hospitality Workforce Advisory Committee met in Launceston on Thursday.
A key part of its workforce development and training plan included a goal to obtain funding to ensure tourism and hospitality training is accessible to all Tasmanians but particularly for those living in regional locations.
Committee chairman Aaron Devine said the group will focus on worker attraction and retention, critical skills and training gaps, and state funding requests.
"We will be providing government with our plan which will include recommended actions to address all these critical priority areas," Mr Devine said.
"We want to provide a strong, united voice to all levels of government about what we need as industries to do business and provide the very best experience to our customers, while also training and developing leaders of the future in tourism and hospitality."
Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said critical staff shortages were a key barrier for business expansion and investment.
