Consultant recommends Westbury Rd site as suitable for McDonalds development

The proposed site of a new McDonald's restaurant in Launceston is suitable for its intended commercial use, a report by an environmental consultant has recommended.
The consultant Environmental Service and Design Consulting assessed 345-347 Westbury Rd for the owner of the site, Jim Lowish.
Mr Lowish is seeking to finalise a sale of the site to McDonalds' franchisee in Launceston Steven Nicholas for an amount believed to be close to $4 million.
A series of consultants have undertaken assessments of the 4000 square metre site since July 2021, looking at vapour and groundwater issues.
Fuel leaks from fuel tanks were discovered when the tanks were decommissioned from Jim's Car Care Centre in February 2023.
Removal of soil from three hotspots was done in April 2023.
ES&D undertook a report for the Environment Protection Authority in May 2023.
However, the EPA required that a further decommissioning assessment and environmental site assessment be done to examine petroleum-related contamination.
The Examiner obtained the latest decommissioning report dated July 2023 under the Right To Information Act.
In its report, ES&D said: "ES&D recommends that the site is suitable for intended commercial use and does not pose an unacceptable risk to public health or the environment.
"The development can proceed with the following management measures:
"Encountering petroleum-based hydrocarbon contamination at the site is unlikely, but if odour or discolouration is detected during excavation, re-assess with a photoionisation detection meter (PID).
"If vapour is detected, management will need to be upgraded. Standard excavation type PPE is required.
"Monthly groundwater monitoring should be undertaken at the site for the next six months to develop a trend of hydrocarbon levels in the groundwater at the site and confirm that the levels are reducing by natural attenuation, then this requirement should be reviewed."
'The site is suitable for commercial development provided the above management measures are implemented, ES&D principal consultant Rod Cooper said.
ES&D said further monitoring would confirm that the site is not contaminated and could be removed from the contaminated site register.
A spokesperson for the Environment Protection Authority said: "The EPA continues to discuss results of the decommissioning report with the site owner."
A spokesman for McDonald's Australia, Samantha Brown, said every new McDonald's restaurant injected about $5 million into the economy and created 100 construction jobs and 120 jobs for the community members once the restaurant opened.
"Mcdonald's is committed to supporting the community it operates in through creating jobs, investing in the economy, supporting local community groups and providing ongoing training and development opportunities for employees," Ms Brown said.
Mr Nicholas's companies operate McDonald's restaurants at Kings Meadows, Invermay and South Launceston.
The development process is understood in the hands of the Meander Valley Council, which is in charge of any approval to build a Mcdonald's restaurant.
The Examiner approached Mr Lowish and the Meander Valley Council for comment but has yet to receive a response.
