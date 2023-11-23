'Don't put it off': Ways to improve water safety for young children

The message is clear, teaching children how to swim is important because it saves lives.
That's coming from Olympian Peter Tonkin, who has an OAM for his service to swimming with years of experience teaching Launceston children how to swim.
He said Learn to Swim programs from qualified instructors was the best avenue for parents to ensure their child is water safe.
However, Mr Tonkin said instructor shortages and waiting lists, including in Launceston, had made it difficult to get children into the programs.
But, there are other ways to improve water awareness.
"I would think any parent who couldn't get their kid into a learn to swim school, if they're school age, taking them to the pool just to get used to being in the water, getting their face in the water and just getting a feel for the water," Mr Tonkin said.
"That would help them heaps when they do join a Learn to Swim program if they just had some introduction of water.
"If they're preschool age, it becomes really important introducing them to water early."
He gave examples of taking babies into the shower so they could feel the water running over their face, which encourages them not to be scared to put their head in the water.
School swim programs often for grade three to five students helped with water safety and awareness but wasn't quite enough to learn how to swim, Mr Tonkin said.
He encouraged parents not to be put-off from being on waiting lists.
"If there's a waiting list, get your kid on it because people can cancel and a spot can come up quicker," he said.
He said there were also good resources online to help parents teach water safety.
A report released for SWIMSAFER WEEK, which started Monday, November 20, found two in five families hadn't enrolled in lessons because they believed they were too young to learn to swim.
Mr Tonkin said to get children enrolled as early as possible in a recognised program with trained instructors who specialist in infant training.
"Like my grandson, he lives on the East Coast and there's a little swim school at St Helens and he just loves the water," he said.
"He was in there well before he could walk."
