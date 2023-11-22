Feature Property | Youngtown family home

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Discover the perfect family home nestled in the heart of the highly sought-after suburb of Youngtown. Located at 14 Myrtle Road, this beautifully presented five-bedroom, two-bathroom house is perfect for families, professionals, and mainlanders alike seeking a warm, cosy, and spacious retreat.
Step inside and marvel at the multiple versatile living spaces, designed to cater to all your needs. The large kitchen boasts plenty of storage, ensuring every culinary delight is easily within reach. Bathed in natural sunlight, the home's sunny aspect creates an inviting atmosphere throughout.
From the moment you approach this stunning property, you'll be captivated by its lovely street appeal and well-maintained gardens. The expansive 941 square metre block offers a low maintenance yard, allowing you more time to enjoy the fabulous entertaining area, complete with a pool for warm, sunny days. The backyard provides an idyllic setting for children to play or for relaxing with a good book. You'll appreciate the practicality of the garage, providing ample space for your vehicles and storage needs. With room for the entire family, this home ensures everyone has their own private sanctuary.
With its outstanding features and desirable location, this is the ideal home for purchasers seeking a spacious residence.
