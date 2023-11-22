House of the Week | Coastal luxury with such enviable views

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Introducing 150A Westwood Street in Bridport, Tasmania - an architectural masterpiece with unrivalled ocean views. This stunning two-storey residence is a testament to exquisite design and luxurious living featuring imported white Spanish brick-work and spotted gum timber.
As you enter, the grand two-storey foyer welcomes you, setting the tone for what lies beyond. Upstairs, discover two generous bedrooms, each accompanied by their own private bathroom. The heart of the home is a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, featuring magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the mesmerizing ocean views.
Wayne Riethoff of The Agency said, "it goes without saying that the view is sensational."
The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring high-end appliances and a striking silestone island bench. Step through the double sliding doors onto the expansive entertainment deck that spans the entire length of the residence, providing the perfect backdrop for gatherings and relaxation.
When it comes to what he loves about the property, Wayne said, "it's the quality of the build. It's very tastefully designed and has been built with quality fixtures and fittings."
The master bedroom is a sanctuary of tranquility, with a free-standing tub strategically positioned to capture yet more breath taking ocean views.
Descending to the lower level, you'll find three additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen. This lower level can be completely locked off from the upper floor, offering the flexibility for an Airbnb income opportunity or ideal shared living for two families. A second deck on this level offers its own enchanting water views.
Outside, the secure and private yard is designed for low maintenance, ensuring you have more time to savour the Bridport lifestyle. Bridport itself is a thriving seaside town located just 50 minutes from Launceston. It boasts an array of amenities, including cafes, a primary school, retail stores, a gin distillery, medical facilities, and the world class Barnbougle and Lost Farm golf courses.
150A Westwood Street is more than a home; it's a lifestyle choice, offering you the chance to live in an architectural gem in one of Tasmania's most desirable coastal communities. Don't miss the opportunity to make this stunning property yours.
