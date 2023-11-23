The Examiner
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Wonder, fantasy and magic of Walt Disney set to cruise into Tasmania

IB
By Isabel Bird
November 23 2023 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wonder, fantasy and magic of Walt Disney set to cruise into Tasmania
Wonder, fantasy and magic of Walt Disney set to cruise into Tasmania

The magic of Walt Disney is arriving in Tasmania as two major cruise brands sail into the summer season that is set to bring hundreds of thousands of tourists to the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.