TasWater workers get their hands dirty to clear Deloraine blockage

It wasn't pretty, but the job needed to be done to unblock Deloraine's sewerage system.
TasWater workers were called to the Northern town to clear up the infrastructure because the wrong things were flushed down the toilet on Wednesday, November 22.
The service provider said the culprit backing up Deloraine's system was baby wipes.
They are asking everyone to only flush the three P's: pee, poo and (toilet) paper.
"If it's not one of these, don't flush it," TasWater said.
"If you think the pic is disgusting, imagine having to put on your work gloves to clear it!"
TasWater said their crews frequently dealt with blocked and tangled infrastructure because of the wrong thing going down the toilet.
Wipes don't break down in the sewerage system like toilet paper does and can cause huge problems blocking pipes and pumps.
Bathroom nasties to not flush include:
These items when mixed together intertwine to form large masses which lodge on any catch point in the network and causes blockages and treatment disruptions.
