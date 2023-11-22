Man tells jury that his rape admissions were due to threats

A 37-year-old man changed his version of events when he gave evidence in his Supreme Court trial for raping his then 34-year-old girlfriend in 2019.
The man pleaded not guilty to vaginal sexual intercourse without consent in a Hobart hotel room on November 15 2019.
The woman told the court on Tuesday that the accused man told her that he had sex with her while she was asleep after the pair drank a number of whisky shots and vodka cruisers.
In giving evidence, the man said he had been forced to tell police of the assault because she was threatening his family and sister.
But the evidence contradicted a number of other admissions the man made.
Detective senior constable Glen Hindle said he had talked to the man on November 19 when he turned up at the police station.
He said he made handwritten notes with bullet points noting that the man told him she was asleep when he penetrated her vagina, that he may have ejaculated and that she did not wake up.
He said he uploaded the contemporaneous notes into a statewide data base.
The jury heard that also on November 19, 2019 the woman reported to police that her drink was spiked and that she was raped.
She did not make a formal complaint until 2022.
In a 73-minute interview with police on September 15, 2022, the man said he had tried to have sex with the woman, but stopped when he realised that she was not awake.
"When she did not wake up, I stopped what I was doing," he said.
He told police that his penis was inside her vagina for less than a minute.
He said he had been saying "[complainant] baby, wake up".
The man said he had lost his senses saying he was eight or nine out of ten on a scale of drunkenness.
He told police that he had informed her that he tried to have sex with her and when she did not wake up he stopped.
In giving evidence, the man told defence lawyer Fran McCracken that he hugged her from behind and called her baby, but she did not respond.
"Did you have sexual intercourse with her?" Ms McCracken asked.
"No," he said.
"Did you tell her you had sexual intercourse while she was asleep?" Ms McCracken asked.
"No," he said.
The man agreed that he told Detective Hindle that he penetrated her.
"Was that the truth?" Ms McCracken asked.
"No," he said, adding that he was forced to make the admission because he was being threatened.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff suggested the man's evidence about a sex toy being present was a lie.
"What colour was the dildo?" he asked.
"I can't remember," the man said.
"That's because it's not true," Mr Sherriff said.
"It is true," the accused replied.
The jury will hear summings up by Ms McCracken, Mr Sherriff and Justice Robert Pearce on Thursday before considering their verdict.
