The Examiner
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man tells jury that his rape admissions were due to threats

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man tells jury that his rape admissions were due to threats
Man tells jury that his rape admissions were due to threats

A 37-year-old man changed his version of events when he gave evidence in his Supreme Court trial for raping his then 34-year-old girlfriend in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.