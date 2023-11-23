'I hope it doesn't come to that': Man gets final chance to avoid jail

A George Town man with a history of "problems with authority" has been given another shot at getting on the straight and narrow.
Lucas Brent Carr, 38, was sentenced at the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 23.
He pleaded guilty to numerous driving offences, including driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.
Carr was involved in what police prosecutor Jack Fawdrey described as a minor crash while riding an unregistered, uninsured Honda Fireblade motorcycle along Agnes Street at George Town on April 14, 2020.
Mr Fawdrey said Carr was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the Launceston General Hospital for treatment.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.079.
Carr said he did not have a motorcycle licence.
The court heard he was then caught speeding behind the wheel of a white Land Rover more than three years later.
Mr Fawdrey said police on patrol clocked Carr driving at 83kmh in a 60kmh stretch of the Batman Highway near Deviot on June 9, 2023, and Carr admitted that he did not have a licence.
Defence counsel James Oxley said Carr historically had "problems with authority" and several negative interactions with police and the courts.
Mr Oxley told the court Carr had been raised by a single mother and the man had fallen in with a bad crowd - using cannabis from age 11.
He said the substance issues continued for some time, but Carr had made efforts at reform since 2012, when he moved away from Launceston to George Town and was considered an upright person.
Mr Oxley said Carr's mother had died in 2020, which led to a series of poor decisions culminating in the motorcycle ride.
"It was a step backwards in an otherwise positive trajectory," he said.
Mr Oxley said Carr had suffered serious injuries in the crash and had been "seriously affected by his own mistake".
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the wider community was also affected by the crash as Carr was unregistered and uninsured, and as such, had not paid into the system that gave him treatment.
Mr Oxley asked the magistrate for community service hours or a suspended jail sentence.
Mr Stanton said Mr Oxley was right to bring up the prospect of a jail sentence and told Carr he could wind up behind bars based on an extensive list of prior offences.
"In the end, I have decided to pull back from that," Mr Stanton said.
"That sort of leniency is just not going to be extended to you going forward."
Mr Stanton said Carr needed to show consistent and persistent efforts at reform, adding that if the man came before the courts for a similar offence he would likely be thrown in jail.
"I hope it doesn't come to that," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton convicted Carr on all counts, fined him $1800 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.