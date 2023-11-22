Cash Flow Management Guide for Tasmanian Entrepreneurs

Strategies to help navigate growth periods, overcome negative cash flow and come out on top. Picture Shutterstock

Tasmania is the perfect place to start your business. Our island is a haven for entrepreneurs. 97 per cent of the businesses in Tasmania are small, and we have the highest survival rate of any country. (Source: https://www.business.tas.gov.au/starting).

Even a successful business will not survive without cash to pay bills.

A positive cash flow indicates good financial management and health. Owners of growing and new businesses are often faced with negative cash flows, where the money going out is greater than the money coming in. This usually happens when the owner of a small business needs to invest money in office space, equipment, employees, or inventory.

It may take a while for you to get the revenue to cover your expenses. You may struggle to pay bills until those revenues start to come in. It is normal for a business to struggle in its early stages. However, how you manage cash can be the difference between success or failure.

These strategies will help you to navigate growth periods, overcome negative cash flow and ultimately come out on top.

Plan ahead

Cash flow projections are a simple spreadsheet that estimates when money is likely to enter your business and when it is likely to leave. It also shows you what's left over after you pay expenses and record income. The cash flow projection is a guide and not a forecast. However, the results allow you to predict your cash flow in the coming weeks and months and take the appropriate actions.

When a projected shortfall is anticipated, you have time to negotiate payment dates with your suppliers or secure a bank loan before the problem occurs. When a surplus is expected, now may be a good time to purchase or to set aside funds to cover future periods of shortage.

Calculate or delegate

Basic accounting skills will help you stay on top of your cash flow.

You must be comfortable and familiar with numbers. Math is a skill that my most successful clients possess. They know how to calculate profit and cost, as well as when customers will pay.

Marks suggests taking a basic accounting course or hiring an accountant to do the math for you if that's not your forte.

Delegate what you are good at and focus on that. To get started, you can use an online calculator for cash flow.

Monitor your cash flow every day

Cash flow accounting may seem boring when you are more interested in sales and revenue, but regular cash monitoring can help to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Know your cash balance, your payables, and your receivables every day. Over the next 30-60 days, know what you're expecting to come in and leave. Know what you can expect.

Take immediate action if you notice a downward trend in your cash flow. Contact customers who are past due, reduce non-essential spending, increase your sales quota -- whatever adjustments you make will help stabilise your cash flow.

There are a number of tools available to help simplify the monitoring of cash flow. Use an Excel spreadsheet or select from the many cash flow management apps and tools available today.

You'll know where you stand when you open your computer each morning.

Keep cash reserved

Cash in the bank is a must for any business that wants to survive a downturn.

Three to six months' worth of reserves is generally recommended for established businesses. Startups and businesses in growth may require a more conservative approach. Consider the amount you have spent and the anticipated cash needs for the next few months to determine how much cash your business will need. Then, create a plan on how you are going to secure the money you require.

It is best to get more money before you really need it. You can fund your reserves in many ways: through business profits, credit card payments, or even friends and family. A loan or credit line can be used to cover short-term shortages.

It is difficult for a small company to grow if it has a cash flow problem. Take on debt to relieve your cash flow problems.

Your business's spending habits will determine if this is a good idea for you.

Banks are not keen to lend money to businesses with negative cash flows.

Prepare yourself in advance for the possibility that you may need to borrow money from an external source. Compare and negotiate the best deal. You can use a line of credit from your bank to access funds as you need them.

Manage your payables

If cash flow is tightening, you should keep an eye on all your expenses and inventory. Cut where possible. In the event that the amount of accounts payable is lower, it means the cash paid to suppliers or vendors has been reduced. A decrease in accounts payable is a sign of negative cash flow.

Maintain a lean inventory to ensure that there is no lag between buying and selling.

Receive receivables better

Increase sales to existing and new clients. It is obvious that this is the best way to improve cash flow. It takes time, and while this is a great strategy for the long term, it may not increase your cash flow right away. Increase the speed with which you invoice and receive payments. This is an easier solution. Charge late fees and offer discounts to customers who pay promptly.

Benchmark your business