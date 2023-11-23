The Examiner
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanians support proposed laws to criminalise wage theft, survey shows

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 23 2023 - 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New workplace laws being introduced by the Albanese government will criminalise wage theft, among other changes. File photo
New workplace laws being introduced by the Albanese government will criminalise wage theft, among other changes. File photo

Tasmanians "overwhelmingly" back proposed changes to federal workplace laws that will criminalise wage theft and close labour hire loopholes, according to a union-funded survey published on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.