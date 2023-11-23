Meet the 'one woman show' behind Westbury's boutique wine bar

A small wine bar and a tiny Tasmanian town may not seem like the perfect pairing at first, but for Love Lucy Boots owner Lucy Fleming it was the logical choice.
November 11 marked one year since Ms Fleming opened the intimate wine room-cum-espresso bar at her Westbury home.
She celebrated with a 'Crash and Burn' party, a nod to some unfavourable predictions when she first opened.
"People were just scathing, you know," Ms Fleming said.
"Saying 'there's no way this woman's going to exist', 'she's an idiot', 'she's going to crash and burn', 'I give it six months'.
"The joke became it was going to be when I crashed and burned."
Despite the naysayers, Ms Fleming said her unique style of business was drawing a regular crowd, and some newcomers.
"I'm a one woman show that does everything," she said.
"I have a touch point with every single person that comes in, and because it's in my home, it's kind of like you're coming to my house.
"The idea is that you just popped around to my house on a Sunday afternoon, and you know, it's the wine that I'm drinking and it's the cheese that I'm eating."
Originally a social worker, the "pureblood" Tasmanian said after about 20 years she had a change of heart.
"In 2014 I suddenly woke up one day and just went, 'I don't think I want this life anymore'," Ms Fleming said.
"I quit my job and sold my house and then travelled overseas for about two to three years.
"When I got back I didn't want to go back to social work and I didn't want to go back to corporate. I opened a little espresso bar in Wollongong, New South Wales."
After "a little thing called COVID-19" happened and she sold that business she decided to head back to Tasmania after spending most of her life interstate.
She started with just the wine bar, open every evening Friday through Monday, deciding she was "done with coffee".
However, when the Green Door cafe next door closed, she decided to fill that niche and began selling takeaway coffee those mornings.
Ms Fleming said this transformed into the "Milk Crate Community", giving customers the chance to mingle out the front of her 1870s cottage as they waited for the coffee to brew.
"I try to make sure everyone that comes in has a touch point," she said.
"I make it so that while people are waiting for their coffee, they're part of that community of people outside talking to each other."
Ms Fleming said she was a firm believer in the idea that a rising tide lifted all boats, particularly when it came to small businesses.
She said she was committed to supporting other small-scale operators - sourcing from and working with family-owned and, in most cases, local producers.
Ms Fleming said she was also not afraid of referring customers to other nearby businesses if, for example, they fancied a more "traditional" sit-down cafe experience.
"I'm really committed to getting people to shop small and support local," Ms Fleming said.
"Without people making that commitment, we cease to exist. I cease to exist.
"I want to make sure that at the end of the week, when I pay my invoices that the money that I'm paying for my wine goes back to a family rather than going to shareholders."
Looking to the future, Ms Fleming said the next several months would be perilous for small businesses as customers tightened their belts in the face of rising costs of living.
Ms Fleming said she, and other small business owners were doing what they could to evangelise and advocate for one another as the loss of one would have a "ripple effect" on the others.
However, she planned for the venue to remain a fixture of the town.
She said there were plans to expand her range to include whiskey, and increase the array of events she held in partnership with businesses like The Kitchen Collective.
Ms Fleming said she would continue to shout "loudly and proudly" about Northern Tasmania.
"When I was growing up, my parents were proudly Tasmanian, but you didn't tell people you were from Tasmania at school because you were bullied," she said.
"I'm proudly Tasmanian.
"I'd like to continue to showcase more of the local food and wine from the North of Tasmania. We've got some great producers up this way."
