Harpist turned artist: Sanzaro's first exhibition ready to launch

Better known for her contemporary take on harp playing, Emily Sanzaro is a self-described accidental artist ready to open a new chapter.
Her canvas art works will be on public display for the first time when they are hung up at Stillwater Seven Accommodation.
"I feel really honoured to have the opportunity," Sanzaro said.
"The idea people would want to put my art on a wall in a space is really exciting.
"I just love the idea that it could be there in the space and that it could belong there. And then you could help create an atmosphere that makes people feel good."
The art launch dinner will also include a performance from the harpist and will take place at Stillwater on Monday, November 27.
Sanzaro first picked up a paint brush a couple years ago when she used her children's acrylic paint to bring a new life to a Kmart print.
"It was just what we had lying around. I just really, really enjoyed it and so I did more," she said.
"I found it's such a nice creative experience."
Being a soloist musician, Sanzaro said her creative process was sharing work with others - which she did with her early prints posting to social media.
"In the end, Bianca (Welsh) from Stillwater made contact and said I really love what you're doing, can we talk?" she said.
"I was a bit stunned initially ... but it's been great."
The interest from Stillwater spurred Sanzaro to develop her practice more in the past six months, including using quality materials.
"I'm really inspired by clouds and by nature," she said.
"I'm constantly stopping and taking photos of clouds, my kids get annoyed with me - they're like 'oh mum stop taking photos of clouds'."
She said she had never set out to be a painter, "it's very accidentally, I guess".
"But I guess that's sort of how things happen for me, with music as well because before I played harp I was, and still am, an occupational therapist.
"I started playing harp when I was 27 because I signed up for an adult learning course playing a thing called a cardboard harp."
Tickets for Emily Sanzaro harpist and art launch dinner at Stillwater cost $110 and includes a glass of Havilah wine on arrival and a three course set menu.
