Tasmanian mental health group welcomes 'huge tick of approval'

A Tasmanian mental health service has received a national tick of approval.
Rural Alive and Well has been providing suicide prevention services in Tasmania for about 15 years.
After an "intense" two-year process, RAW's country outreach program has received accreditation from Suicide Prevention Australia.
RAW president Tom Windsor said the accreditation was a huge step for the organisation.
"We're at every saleyard, we're at your local jetty for our fishing industry, in the forestry coupes for our loggers and on the CB radios for our trucking industry," Mr Windsor said.
"This national accreditation provides us with the quality assurance and the huge tick of approval [for] the nation-leading innovative services that we're delivering in suicide prevention.
"We have the surety going forward our processes are as sound as there are in Tasmania."
Woodrising Dairies' Troy Ainslie encouraged Tasmanian farmers struggling with mental health to seek support from RAW.
Mr Ainslie said he knew of several farmers who had used RAW's services, and was grateful that rural Tasmanians had such great access to professional support.
"The work RAW is doing with one-on-one people you can talk to ... it's great to know there is someone there to support you," he said.
"We all face different issues and we all deal with it in a different way and that's what I like about RAW - they don't treat everyone the same, everyone is an individual and they suit your needs."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff thanked RAW for their contribution to rural Tasmania, especially during a tough time for many in farming and rural communities.
"The challenges are not often understood by people living outside of rural and regional areas of Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said.
"Right now indeed there's a lot of anxiety in parts of Tasmania, particularly drier parts of Tasmania ... with the triple whammy of interest rates, dry weather and a fall in commodity prices - particularly red meat.
"There are many ups and downs in rural life which is why it's so important we have organisations such as RAW."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.