'Little remorse' shown by drink-driver who changed plea: Magistrate

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 23 2023
Magistrate Ken Stanton said a man showed 'little remorse' after changing a plea to guilty. File picture
Magistrate Ken Stanton said a man showed 'little remorse' after changing a plea to guilty. File picture

A man who caused thousands of dollars in damage while driving drunk has avoided jail.

