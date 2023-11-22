'Little remorse' shown by drink-driver who changed plea: Magistrate

A man who caused thousands of dollars in damage while driving drunk has avoided jail.
John Eric Carter, 63, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor at the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 22.
Carter previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdrey told the court the Kings Meadows man was driving along Harold Street, Kings Meadows about 9.43pm on May 28, 2022.
Mr Fawdrey said Carter crossed onto the incorrect side of the road, hitting a Subaru that was legally parked at the side of the road with his Mitsubishi Pajero.
Carter's journey continued, as he mounted the footpath, crashed through a brick wall and stopped after crashing into the entrance of a garage.
The Mitsubishi was written off in the crash, and the court heard the damage Carter caused cost about $20,000.
He was taken to the Launceston General Hospital and was found to not have any injuries, but blood alcohol tests returned a reading of 0.131.
Mr Fawdrey said Carter told officers he had "a few beers" that night, had no memory of when he had his first or last drink, and that he had been drinking at St Helens.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said that last detail was incorrect, as although Carter didn't dispute what he said to officers, he had actually been at a private wake in the Summerhill area.
Mr Tucker said Carter had initially pleaded not guilty as he wanted to investigate whether his drink had been spiked, or if another driver had been behind the wheel.
He said Carter had "little recollection of events" that night, but "at the end of the day it was Mr Carter's vehicle" and so he accepted responsibility.
Mr Tucker said there had been a 13-year gap since Carter's last offence, which indicated he was willing to reform.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he was generally of the opinion that such gaps demonstrated a "persistence of offending over a long period of time".
Although he acknowledged the guilty plea indicated a "willingness to assist with the administration of justice", Mr Stanton said he felt the plea contained "little remorse".
Mr Stanton said Carter had not initially taken responsibility for his actions.
The magistrate also took a dim view of Carter's record when it came to drink driving which extended back to 1979, and the 2022 offence was Carter's sixth.
"Any subsequent offence is made more serious by the fact it is a subsequent offence," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton sentenced Carter to a two-month jail sentence, wholly suspended for two years.
The magistrate also issued a 30-month driving disqualification - six months longer than the two-year minimum penalty.
