Police again urge drivers to take care on roads

Police conducted a number of traffic operations in West Tamar last weekend following multiple crashes in the locality within a short period.
Police said the high visibility operations focused on the fatal five, which were factors in each of last week's crashes.
Whilst there were no notable offences detected during the operations, Senior Sergeant Rob King said police still attended a further 11 crashes in the broader Norther District across the weekend.
"The behaviour and attitude of the vast majority of motorists we encountered through the weekends activities was very supportive of police efforts, with many taking the opportunity to share their own observations of some motorists who continue to drive irresponsibly," Senior Sergeant King said.
"This is concerning in the lead up to summer and the school holiday period.
"Road safety remains a priority for Tasmania Police and we will continue to give attention to driver behaviour."
Police also wish to remind drivers of the requirements to slow down to 40km/h when in the proximity of stationary emergency vehicles with their emergency warning lights activated, after drivers were seen speeding past the weekend's traffic operation sites.
Anyone with information about dangerous driving or traffic offences should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.