Significant land parcels for sale near Launceston Airport

Two significant land parcels near Launceston Airport are in line for new owners.
An empty 1.86 acre block opposite Western Junction's Woolworths distribution centre has zoning that would allow for a service station, showroom or storage.
It is likely to fetch about $1.2 million.
Meanwhile, a 1.4 hectare block directly neighbouring the airport is also on the market.
The property at 139 Evandale Road is under lease to car rental company Hertz Australia.
"They've got a lease with options and they're keen to stay there longer term," Knight Frank Launceston's Charles Black said.
The industrial area in Western Junction has grown significantly in recent decades, however, few industrial blocks on Evandale Road have changed hands in the past 18 months.
