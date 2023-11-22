The Examiner
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of serious Mayfield assault appears in court

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man police say caused grievous bodily harm at Mayfield has appeared in court. File picture
A man police say caused grievous bodily harm at Mayfield has appeared in court. File picture

A man accused of causing grievous bodily harm during an overnight incident in Launceston's northern suburbs will reappear in court next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.