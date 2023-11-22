Man accused of serious Mayfield assault appears in court

A man accused of causing grievous bodily harm during an overnight incident in Launceston's northern suburbs will reappear in court next month.
Mayfield resident Tory Bryce Garwood, 31, did not plead when he appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 22.
Garwood faced charges of grievous bodily harm, possessing a dangerous article and minor drug offences.
In a November 22 media release, police said Garwood was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man at Hargrave Crescent, Mayfield on November 21.
The police statement said the incident resulted in the complainant suffering significant internal injuries and he was hospitalised.
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned proceedings until December 18.
