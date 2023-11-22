Aurora bosses questioned over response to customers struggling with costs

Aurora Energy forced over 13,000 Tasmanians struggling with energy debt off their payment plans last year, after they failed to keep up with payments, a committee hearing has heard.
The parliamentary committee scrutinising state-owned electricity retailer Aurora Energy also heard that the power company last year disconnected at least 50 concessional customers for non-payment of their bills.
Aurora chief executive officer Nigel Clark said there was no doubt that the rising cost of living was adding to energy debt, but he said programs to help struggling customers with long-term payment plans were helping.
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter questioned whether these programs were helping when 13,397 had been unable to make payments and been thrown off them.
"How can a payment plan be working as intended if so many people are actually having their payment plan cancelled for non payment?" Mr Winter said.
"Do you agree that people simply can't afford to pay their power bills at the moment?"
Labor has proposed an electricity price cap and criticised the government for not introducing one during the present costs crisis, but Energy Minister Nick Duigan said a cap would distort the market and that prices should be set by an independent regulator.
"I think an independent regulator is a good and responsible place to be, I don't think political parties setting power prices is a good spot to be," he said.
Tasmanians were hit with a 9.5 per cent power price increase earlier this year, after a nearly 12 per cent increase last year.
Aurora chief operating officer Alistair Burke said the company's payment plans ranged from short-term extensions to the Your Energy Support program, which provides long-term payment plans to those with large debts.
"But customers need to make the regular payments and the cost of living pressures have meant that has been a challenge maintaining those arrangements," Mr Burke said.
"We know the importance of customers being on a payment plan that is affordable to them, and in the last three months we have seen people on payment plans increase 10 per cent."
The committee also heard that Aurora had not yet fully investigated whether all concessional customers received the discounts they were entitled to after a problem with an IT systems upgrade.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff asked whether the company had reviewed accounts of all concessional customers to ensure they were charged the correct amount following the IT change.
Mr Burke said: "From memor,y we haven't done a specific review on that particular item, but we will investigate.
"We want to make sure, particularly with concession customers, that there is no gap in terms of the period in when they are receiving concessions ... we need to make sure concession numbers are where they should be."
Aurora chair Mary O'Kane apologised for the technology issue that caused the problem.
"Particular for concession customers, we do focus on our customers and we are deeply aware of the hardship and we are sorry that this happened," she said.
Mr Clark said there was no "systemic issue" with concessional customers losing their discounts and that there had been only a relatively small number of cases so far.
"We know the number of concession holders and that has held at pretty similar levels, " he said.
"In migrating [IT] systems, as you'd expect there are issues that come to the fore, we have a wide variety of customers on different tariffs, so it is never straight forward."
