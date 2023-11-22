The Examiner
Aurora bosses questioned over response to customers struggling with costs

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 23 2023 - 7:54am, first published 6:00am
Aurora chief executive officer Nigel Clark and chairwoman Mary O'Kane faced questioning over the company's response to customers struggling to pay their power bills. Picture: Ben Seeder
Aurora chief executive officer Nigel Clark and chairwoman Mary O'Kane faced questioning over the company's response to customers struggling to pay their power bills. Picture: Ben Seeder

Aurora Energy forced over 13,000 Tasmanians struggling with energy debt off their payment plans last year, after they failed to keep up with payments, a committee hearing has heard.

