Experienced international gives Tasmanian bowls his seal of approval

The state of Tasmanian bowls has been given a rigorous endorsement from one of the sport's top performers.
Four-time Commonwealth Games medallist and two-time world championship runner-up Barrie Lester is at Trevallyn Bowls Club this week for a series of clinics and is a strong supporter of a state he has been visiting for more than two decades.
"I was just talking about it this week that I've been so impressed with what Bec Van Asch has achieved in her previous role with Bowls Tasmania and now high performance national role, she will leave a really good legacy in terms of how Tasmania continues to develop a lot of young bowlers," Lester said before expanding on the success of the nation's top-ranked bowler Josh Walker-Davis.
"There are a lot of young players coming out of Tasmania and representing the state with pride and passion. Josh is going well and getting a lot of support from his club and you need that. So from what Bec has achieved to where Josh is now and with the Tassie Tridents getting funding and support, bowls in Tasmania is in good shape.
"You don't want juniors getting disheartened because there is no support available, but Bowls Tasmania seem to support them really well."
The 41-year-old Victorian, who medalled at Commonwealth Games in 2006, 2018 and 2022 and won silver medals in triples and fours at the 2016 world champs, has been guiding some of Tasmania's top juniors as well as state players and club members and also agreed to play for Trevallyn in their midweek pennant.
Lester said timing, tempo and balance were key areas he could help players improve as he enjoys passing on advice.
"I travel wherever I can to try and give back to the game and pass on the learnings from a 27-year career," he said.
"I tell people to be respectful of their club history and be supportive of clubmates and try and work together to get the best out of each other. I just like meeting people from other countries and experiencing new cultures and different places.
"As a kid I wanted to play elite-level sport and travel the world playing it and felt if I put in the effort I'd get the reward."
The well-travelled international said Tasmania remained one of his most popular locations.
"I first competed here in 2002 so have been coming here for 21 years and hope to keep coming back, especially if I can get a game of golf in each time."
