Security in the age of automation: What business owners need to know

Business automation tools have opened up a world of opportunities for modern business owners, for example, to streamline company operations.



This allows companies to grow without having to increase their staff roster.



On top of this, business automation tools can handle manual tasks so your employees don't have to.



It helps your business maximise its available human resources.



But business automation tools come with their operational risks as well.



This ranges from data breaches to errors in automation commands.



Modern business owners must know these risks and establish contingency plans and mitigation strategies.



To help, we'll outline some of the top security concerns facing businesses using automation tools.



We'll also share some of the automation tools business owners invest in today.



What Are Business Automation Tools?

Business automation tools are any type of business software that automates company processes. This includes AI tools like ChatGPT, analytics tools like Google Analytics, and CRM tools like HubSpot.

Although these tools can help save time, they're still accompanied by security risks. That's why there are ChatGPT VPNs. These are 'virtual private networks' designed with ChatGPT's biggest security concerns in mind.

The reason why business automation tools have security risks is because they're pieces of software. No software is 100% immune to malware or hackers. That's why software developers release security patches with their software updates.

How Are Business Owners Using Automation Tools?

The use of automation tools can look different in different industries. Media organisations will use AI writing and editing tools. In contrast, manufacturers use IIoT platforms for automating production lines. Either way, automation tools are used to streamline production processes.

Some businesses may even use automation tools to provide customer service. Think about the chatbots you speak with when online banking. These bots are another form of business automation.

And then there's the automation of business analytics. With more consumers spending their money online, business analytics tools have become a key investment for companies of all sizes. The ability to read and analyse your company data to find consumer insights have revolutionised how we grow companies from the ground up.

But not all businesses can afford to splurge on an in-house analytics team. That's where analytics software comes into the picture. These nifty automation tools allow business owners to generate analytics reports.

Top Security Concerns for Business Owners

So, what security concerns are business owners likely to face when using any of the automation tools outlined above? For starters, using outdated software can expose office devices to viruses or malware. This is because hackers can find weak points in outdated software to gain remote access to your company devices.

Third parties may also be able to access your DNS queries if you aren't using a VPN. It lets hackers know that you're using particular types of automation tools. If hackers can see what accounts you have for your business, they know that account information is there for the taking. In other words, even if your automation tools are secured, your web activities can still give you away.

Once hackers know that you have these accounts, they can:

orchestrate a security breach or set up a simple phishing scam for you to fall into.

If either of these methods is successful, they can steal your company account and any sensitive information that comes with it.

Business owners must also plan for public liability lawsuits if customer or client data is compromised in a cyber attack. If you work in a service-based industry where you keep sensitive client records, data breaches can impact customer relationships. If customer information is compromised, you will lose their trust.

So, to recap, here are the top security concerns that business owners will need to plan for when using automation tools:

Devices exposed to viruses or malware

Phishing scams

Identity theft

Account breaches

Fraud

DDoS attacks

Company data being leaked through data breaches

Customer or client records compromised due to data breaches

How to Protect Your Company When Using Automation Tools

With all these security concerns outlined, the next step is to determine how to protect your company when using automation tools. As we mentioned, hiding your browser activity and network connection can be a great way to keep your business accounts secure, even if your business automation tools experience a data breach.

This is why more business owners invest in VPNs for their company devices. VPNs can help reduce your risks of being vulnerable to hacker activities. And they become even more effective when paired with antivirus software and firewalls.

You also want to keep your account passwords secure to prevent account takeovers further. Using a password manager to keep track of strong passwords can help here. Regularly changing your passwords can also help reduce the risk of account information falling into the wrong hands.

Business owners are also advised to develop protocols for using automation tools. Do you want your employees tinkering with automated systems independently? Or would you prefer that automated systems be revisited at particular points in the year? Do you want departments to share one login code for automation tools? Or do you want your staff to maintain their own accounts? Answering these questions can help your company maintain consistent and secure processes in the long term.



No businesses are safe from the threat of cybercrime. Malware also doesn't discriminate between big corporations and small businesses. That's why it's up to individual business owners to invest in their cybersecurity. By being aware of the risks associated with business automation tools, you can help protect your company across the digital age.