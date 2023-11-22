Relay For Life locks in 2024 date and is ready for another lap

Sneakers will be hitting the pavement for yet another Relay For Life after next year's dates and locations have been locked in.
The Cancer Council Tasmania fundraiser will hold it's Launceston event at the Silverdome on March 16-17.
In it's 24th year in Tasmania, Relay For Life brings the community together to celebrate survivors and their carers. There will be a special opening lap for survivors, those experiencing a cancer journey or cared for someone with cancer.
A candlelight ceremony will also be held to honour those lost.
IGA Tasmania is expecting to have a significant team participating in the fundraiser.
IGA Tasmania's Travis Allen said their passion for Relay For Life was sparked when the lives of their colleagues were directly impacted by cancer.
"Since then, all members of our staff have been affected directly or indirectly by a cancer diagnosis," Mr Allen said.
"The support generated by participating in Relay For Life unites us in our fight against cancer."
The business is also the major principal sponsor of the fundraiser.
"We are extremely proud to support Cancer Council in their endeavours to raise funds, which are for Tasmania's cancer prevention programs."
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Alison Lai said teams complete laps around a track throughout Relay For Life to signify that every day strides are made towards a cancer-free future.
"This season we have six Relay For Life events across the state in February to April 2024. Our goal is to have more than 3500 participants and raise $800,000," Ms Lai said.
"Every dollar raised at Relay For Life, the same as every other Cancer Council Tasmania fund-raising event, stays in Tasmania."
The Relay For Life 2024 program includes:
