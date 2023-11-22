The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Relay For Life locks in 2024 date and is ready for another lap

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IGA Tasmania CEO Drew Freeman, Cancer Council Tasmania CEO Alison Lai, Relay for Life state manager Alicia Vanek at the Statewide launch of the 2024 Relay For Life program at the Silverdome. Picture by Phillip Biggs
IGA Tasmania CEO Drew Freeman, Cancer Council Tasmania CEO Alison Lai, Relay for Life state manager Alicia Vanek at the Statewide launch of the 2024 Relay For Life program at the Silverdome. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Sneakers will be hitting the pavement for yet another Relay For Life after next year's dates and locations have been locked in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.