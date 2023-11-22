Tasmanian premiership teams honoured, fly the flag at Government House

After winning premierships at their respective championships, Tasmania's inclusion and wheelchair football teams have been honoured at Government House.
Donning their premiership pennants, trophies and medals, the teams were presented certificates by Governor of Tasmania, the Honourable Barbara Baker and Emeritus Professor Don Chalmers.
"It's fantastic to see that so many players living with disability can come together and be recognised for the fantastic achievements that they've had," wheelchair coach Joe Chivers said.
"It's incredible to be in the limelight, while highlighting the recent fantastic efforts of the players."
The inclusion team won their first division one national carnival in October after making the grand final last year, coming back from a three-quarter-time deficit to win.
The wheelchair side backed them up to make it two premierships for the state in their division two championships earlier this month.
Fielding a composite side with some Victorian players, the Devils defeated NSW/ACT by 33 points in the grand final.
Chivers is hoping the premiership success could encourage more players to the sport.
We're always looking for new players and the great thing about wheelchair AFL is that it's fully inclusive, so regardless if you're able-bodied or living with disability, you can come and join and play.
"The more people we have come along, the more time we get to play as well so I encourage everyone to have a go.
"It's growing exponentially, it's just taking off basically, we've now got competitions across the country and hopefully here in Tasmania, we can do the same and emulate the great work that they've done in those other states."
Inclusion coach Darrin Geard said his program had a similar boost in numbers, starting with 16 players when he began coaching six years ago, to having 43 now.
"After the game, I said to the players I felt like I'd gained 16 sons," he said.
"It was like a proud dad moment standing there watching all the certificates being presented, it was absolutely fantastic."
